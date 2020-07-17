Voice Talent Online Scholarship Competitions – UK 2020 ( Apply Here)

The Voice Talent Online is a British company specializing in voice over, video translation and sound design. This competition is created with the aim to help students at least a little bit with those annoying costs related to studying, such as books, rent, transport and so on. photo credit : scholarship positions

Application Deadline: January 31, 2021

Eligible Countries: USA, Canada, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh

Type: Any

Value of Award: US$1,000

Number of Awards: 2

Eligibility:

Applicants can apply for the opportunity if they are a student enrolled in a university or college anywhere in the world.

Applicants must be citizens of the above mentioned eligible countries

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

How To Apply: To be considered for the opportunity, applicants must be enrolled in a university or college anywhere in the world. They must write a 300-600 word blog post on the given title above. When you’ve published your blog, then you have to complete the online application form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)