Rahim Lalji ‘14 Development Studies Bursary At University of London – UK 2020
The University of London – UK is offering the Rahim Lalji ‘14 Development Studies Bursary to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The Bursary is designed to help support students with the greatest financial need.
Application Deadline: July 23, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: £2500
Number of Awards: 1
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be a new or continuing student on a Full or Part Time Ungergraduate Development Studies programme (single of combined honors).
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To apply: For applying, applicants are required to admission in an undergraduate degree programme at the university. After taking admission, seekers will be filling out the Undergraduate Online funding form for the award.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
67 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
Leave a Reply