Rahim Lalji ‘14 Development Studies Bursary At University of London – UK 2020

The University of London – UK is offering the Rahim Lalji ‘14 Development Studies Bursary to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The Bursary is designed to help support students with the greatest financial need.

Application Deadline: July 23, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: £2500

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be a new or continuing student on a Full or Part Time Ungergraduate Development Studies programme (single of combined honors).

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To apply: For applying, applicants are required to admission in an undergraduate degree programme at the university. After taking admission, seekers will be filling out the Undergraduate Online funding form for the award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

