Norwich Business School Open World Scholarship – UK 2020 (Apply Here)

The Norwich Business School (NBS) UK is currently awarding the Open World Scholarship to high achieving applicants who are currently in need of finances to cover study expenses at the Institution. NBS help you chart out and pursue the degree programme that best suits your interests, abilities and career aspirations. Its faculty provides a practical experience to build essential skills and knowledge for the workplace.

Application Deadline: July 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value of Awards: £4,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Masters Degree in Business Management

Eligibility:

Applicants of a master degree program are generally expected to have a British honours degree or equivalent.

Applicants must have following certificates: IELTS of5 (6.0 band score), PTE of 58 (50 in each component), TOEFL IBT of 88, Cambridge English of 176 overall.

Applicants must have degree with a classification of 2:1 (or international equivalent).

How To Apply: Applicants, who have participated in MSc at Norwich Business School successfully. They can apply by filling an online application form for this award.

Eligible applicants should submit a 250 word statement to nbs.pgt.admiss@uea.ac.uk by the 31 July 2020 answering the following question:

How does the course you have applied for help you achieve your career goals and how would your experiences and interests aid the learning of the cohort as a whole?

Visit The Official Website For More Information

