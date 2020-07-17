International Scholarship At Rochester Institute of Technology Founders – USA 2020 (Apply Here)

The Founders Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are outstanding academically, are active and involved in their schools or community, or demonstrate special talents or abilities. Consideration may also be given to outstanding leadership, service, entrepreneurship, citizenship, or creativity.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Education Fund

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must be commencing an undergraduate course in the academic year 2020-21 at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Applicants must have the following:

Internet-based TOEFL with a minimum score of 79

PTE Academic with a minimum score of 58

IELTS with a minimum score of 6.5

How To Apply: To be considered for this application , you first need to apply for your chosen undergraduate degree programme. Once you receive an offer of admission, you can apply for this application .

Visit The Official Website For More Information

