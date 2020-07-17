0

International Scholarship At Rochester Institute of Technology Founders – USA 2020 (Apply Here)

July 17, 2020   Scholarship

The Founders Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are outstanding academically, are active and involved in their schools or community, or demonstrate special talents or abilities.Consideration may also be given to outstanding leadership, service, entrepreneurship, citizenship, or creativity.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2020

 

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Education Fund

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be international students
  • Applicants must be commencing an undergraduate course in the academic year 2020-21 at Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • Applicants must have the following:
    Internet-based TOEFL with a minimum score of 79
    PTE Academic with a minimum score of 58
    IELTS with a minimum score of 6.5

How To Apply: To be considered for this application , you first need to apply for your chosen undergraduate degree programme. Once you receive an offer of admission, you can apply for this application .

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

62 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *