How Uniport Undergraduate, His Mom And Girlfriend were Arrested For Internet Fraud – See Photos Of Their Expensive Cars

Report reaching us says Men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC have apprehended a suspected internet fraudster alongside his girlfriend and mother. A 22-year old Computer Science Undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Kenneth Gift, his girl friend, Dandy Spice and mother, Dorah Aninah have been arrested for engaging in internet fraud in Agbor, Delta State.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Thursday July 16, 2020.

Their arrest was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of investigation, FBI, and intelligence by operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are complete.

See more photos below:

