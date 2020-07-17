How 65 year Old Woman, Houseboy Died After Burning Charcoal To Warm Bedroom

According to a report by Aguata Police Station by one Bernard Ezeuboaja ‘m’ of Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia in Anambra State,Nigeria that on the same date at about 9:am,he discovered that his wife one Obiageli Ezeuboaja ‘f’ aged 65 years and her house boy one Chikamso ‘m’ surname unknown aged about 12 years never woke up from sleep since the previous night.

As a result, he opened the door and discovered their lifeless bodies.

Following the report,Police detectives attached to Aguata division visited the scene and rushed victims to the hospital for medical attention but they were all certified death on arrival by a medical doctor. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased set a charcoal fire in order to warm the room due to cold weather leaving all the windows closed and without ventilation.

Meanwhile,the charcoal container was recovered as exhibit while corpses deposited at Ekwulobia hospital mortuary for autopsy.Investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

*SP Haruna Mohammed,PPRO* Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)