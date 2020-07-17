Goodluck Jonathan Lands In Mali On A Peace Mission – Photo

Former Nigerian Leader, Dr.Goodluck Jonathan has arrived Bamako, the Malian capital, on his peace mission.

I arrived Bamako Wednesday evening with my delegation to begin my assignment as leader of @ecowas_cedeao peace mission to Mali. I’m optimistic that our mission will yield positive results.

Our message of peace and progress has so far been well received by stakeholders.

GEJ

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)