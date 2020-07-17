Fish With Human-Like Teeth Caught In Malaysia – Photos

The odd-looking mystery fish caught in Malaysia has stunned the internet with its full set of human-like teeth – and experts think they have identifie

An angler has captured a bizarre fish will a full set of human-like teeth. The strange fish has become an online sensation after it was hooked in Malaysia.

Its chompers are so strikingly similar to a human’s that pictures of the fish quickly went viral.

A photo of the odd fish was shared thousands of times on Twitter, as people speculated over its identity and questioned whether it was even real. Incredibly, it is indeed an actual species of toothy fish.

The Rakyat Post has identified it as a triggerfish – which is common in the waters around Malaysia.

There are around 40 species of triggerfish. Most brightly coloured, and make their homes in tropical and subtropical waters.

Males are known to be territorial and aggressive, charging at intruders and even using their impressive teeth to battle with crabs and sea urchins, according to National Geographic.

The toothy creature proved an online sensation, as Twitter users did their best to give it a makeover. In one reincarnation, the fish got a pair of false eyelashes and a manicure to complement its gnashers.

It’s not the only species of fish with surprising teeth.

