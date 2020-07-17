Dangote Cement’s ‘Bag of Goodies’ to produce nine millionaires daily

To reward and improve the livelihoods of its consumers around Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc, yesterday, unveiled plans to produce additional nine millionaires daily in its new Spell and Win “Bag of Goodies 2” Consumer Promo. The promotion, scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 15, to November 15, is expected to produce 1,000 millionaires within 16 weeks.

Besides, consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycle, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

To be a part of the promotion, “all the consumer needs to do is to buy any promo bag of Dangote Cement during promo period, pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag, scratch open the inserted card to see what you have won, go to the nearest redemption center to collect your prize.

To win a million naira, the consumer is expected to collect cards to spell, D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win star prize of N1million,” the company said.

It added that the Dangote ‘Bag of Goodies 2’ Consumer Promo is a huge investment aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers, especially in this period of COVID-19 with the much-needed palliatives.

At the unveiling of the promo in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said it is part of the company’s strategies to continuously reward consumers who are the backbone in the cement business.

“It is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country,” he added.

Puchercos stated: “The prizes we are offering in the promo are specifically tailored towards changing the living standards of consumers who are the end users of our products. These prizes have great economic value as they can be used to kick off small scale businesses especially in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic with many families losing their source of livelihood.

“Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2’ is to serve a dual purpose, allow consumers of our products to continue their projects while at the same time stand a chance of becoming a millionaire or proud winner of prizes such as tricycle, motorcycles etc.”

Explaining the reason for the promo, Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said consumers are an important and fundamental part of production without whom the company’s ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

She said: “To grow our business, we must constantly create value in terms of quality, product, service, competitive pricing and depositing in consumer’s emotional bank accounts in order to become their preferred choice of brand at the point of purchase.

“As a business, we recognise the importance of every member of our value chain- distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as such; we have invested in growing their businesses through various empowerment schemes.”

