Borno State Classroom Turned Into A Poultry Farm As Schools Remain Closed – Photo
A classroom in Borno state has been converted into a poultry farm as schools remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.Photos shared online show numerous domestic fowls and poultry feeding on what used to be the floor of a classroom.
Chairs and desks were piled on top of each other on one side of the room to create space for the poultry farm.
