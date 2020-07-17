0

Borno State Classroom Turned Into A Poultry Farm As Schools Remain Closed – Photo

July 17, 2020   Education

A classroom in Borno state has been converted into a poultry farm as schools remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.Photos shared online show numerous domestic fowls and poultry feeding on what used to be the floor of a classroom.

Chairs and desks were piled on top of each other on one side of the room to create space for the poultry farm.

