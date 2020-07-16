UBA Assures Salary Account Owners Access to Funds

The United Bank for Africa Plc has said that its naira credit card will boost accessibility of funds to customers with salary accounts domiciled with the bank.

The Group Head, Digital Banking, UBA, Sampson Aneke, announced this on Wednesday in a statement entitled ‘Access up to N3m, pay as low as 10 per cent monthly with new UBA credit card.’

The bank said, “With the new UBA Naira Credit Card, customers whose salary accounts have been domiciled with the bank for a minimum of three months and are employees of corporates under UBA’s approved counterparty list with a minimum net monthly income of N250,000 are in for a stress-free business and personal lifestyle.

“They will be qualified to access up to N3m credit, with extremely flexible repayment plans of as low as 10 per cent of their monthly outstanding due.”

It added that customers aged between 18 and 57 years who applied for the credit card would also enjoy easy access to funds with a revolving line of credit and up to 45 days interest-free credit, flexible repayment options, discounts at select merchant locations.

According to the statement, the credit card also allows ATM withdrawals in Nigeria or abroad wherever the Visa logo is displayed while allowing ease of payment of goods and services locally and internationally on point of sale terminals where the Visa logo is displayed.

Aneke said that as a bank interested in the welfare of Nigerians, UBA was always on the forefront of developing products and services aimed at creating wealth, easing living conditions and meeting the needs of its customers all over the world.

He said, “At UBA, we recognise that access to credit is fundamental to the creation of wealth and value in the economy. Unfortunately, the country has been challenged in this regard with only about two per cent of the population presently having access to bank loans.

“It is in addressing these developmental and household challenges that the bank has in recent times developed and introduced a number of unique lending products to the market, with the latest being the innovative UBA credit card.” – punch

