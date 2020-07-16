NERC Releases List of Approved Electricity Meter Providers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a list of approved electricity Meter Asset Providers that are qualified to operate and supply meters across the country.

In March 2018, the NERC declared that power distribution companies did not have the sole responsibility of providing meters to electricity consumers anymore.

It then announced the introduction of MAPs, stating that the meter providers would work with Discos to help reduce the huge metering gap in Nigeria.

The commission on Tuesday night listed the meter providers that had been approved, as it noted that most of the MAPs were issued permission to supply meters since 2019.

Three meter providers were approved to provide meters to customers who receive power supply from the Abuja Disco.

The commission approved five MAPs for Benin Disco, seven for Eko Disco and two for Enugu Disco.

Ibadan Disco will work with seven Meter Asset Providers based on NERC’s approval, while four MAPs were approved for Ikeja Disco.

The commission approved one, four and five MAPs each for Jos, Kaduna and Kano Discos respectively.

Port Harcourt and Yola Discos would work with two Meter Asset Providers each, according to the commission.

In another development, the Senate Committee on Power led by its Chairman, Senator Gabriel Suswan, inspected some ongoing power projects of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

punch

