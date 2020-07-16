Checkout Inside Kano Carpet Factory That Exports To USA, Bangladesh, Others

Kano state has been exporting rugs and carpets to other African countries and the USA, as one the largest producers of rugs in Africa through JakKay Carpets and Rugs.

The ban on imported rugs from Asia has helped local rug manufacturers increased production and create more jobs.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)