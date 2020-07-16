Delta state introduces property tax to shore up revenue

The Delta State Government in Nigeria has introduced a property tax in urban areas of the state as part of measures aimed at boosting its revenue base.

This was part of decisions reached at the seventh virtual executive council meeting attended by 47 members which was presided over by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said that the state government would embark on enumeration exercise with a view to determining properties that would attract tax.

He said, “A number of issues relating to the improvement of the economy of the state at a time like this were brought forward, considered and approved by the state executive council.

“The income that will be generated from the property tax will help the state government to execute projects that will positively impact on the socioeconomic lives of residents of the state.”

To further improve the state economy, the commissioner said that the state government would access a N10bn credit facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria for agricultural productivity which would attract a single digit interest rate. – punch

