Public Proposal Almost Went Wrong As Man Involves SARS Officer To Propose to Girlfriend – VIDEO

A video which has gone viral on social media shows a rather confusing moment some SARS officers tried to arrest a lady in the presence of her boyfriend.

However, there was a quick plot twist after the boyfriend got down on his knees during the staged arrest, and pulled out a ring.

The lady who was crying uncontrollably thinking she was getting arrested over nothing, suddenly let out a wide smile as she hugged her boyfriend tightly.

As they hugged each other, the SARS officers and other eye witnesses cheered them on by clapping their hands for them, and screaming congratulations.

