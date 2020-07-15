How Gokada founder, Fahim Saleh was Murdered in New York

Fahim Saleh, the owner of motorcycle-hailing company ‘GoKada’ and co-founder of ride-sharing venture Pathao has been found dead in his New York apartment. NY police recovered the body from a building in the Lower East Side around 3:30pm local time, according to New York Daily News.

Beside the limbless, headless torso of the millionaire tech entrepreneur, there was an electric saw, police said.

The apartment was owned by the deceased and was recently purchased for $2.25 million.

The alarm was raised after one of Saleh’s siblings became concerned after not hearing from him for a day.

She went to the seventh-floor unit to check on her brother only to find him brutally murdered, reports Daily Mail Online.

The electric saw used to cut up the body was still plugged in. The body parts reportedly had been sorted into different plastic bags.

An elevator surveillance camera may have caught the victim’s last moments, sources said. It shows the victim getting into the elevator on Monday, followed quickly by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and a mask over his face.

As soon as he walked out into his home, he fell to the floor after either likely being shot or stunned.

The police suspect that the murder was carried out by a professional.

Saleh’s LinkedIn profile reveals how he, a former website developer, became a venture capitalist.

He has also described his history as an entrepreneur in a series of posts on Medium.com. He got his start creating a prank calling website, then moved on to create Pathao, one of the most successful ride-sharing ventures in Bangladesh, around 2016.

Most recently, he started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, Nigeria, but the company faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned companies like his in January.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the reports of the death of Fahim Saleh, one of the founding members of the Pathao team,” said Sayeda Nabila Mahabub, director (marketing and public relations) at Pathao.

“Fahim believed in the potential for technology to transform lives in Bangladesh and beyond. He saw the promise in us when all we had was a common purpose and a shared vision. He was, and will forever remain, an incredible inspiration for Pathao and our entire ecosystem,” she added.

