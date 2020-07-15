Empire actor, Bryshere Gray arrested following a standoff with police at his home after assaulting his wife

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges following a standoff with police at his Arizona home.

Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Fox TV series, was taken into custody on Monday at about 7am at his home in Goodyear, Arizona, where he had barricaded himself overnight.

The incident began at about 10.15pm when police were called to a Circle K gas station in Goodyear to help a woman.

The woman had flagged down a passerby at another gas station, stating that ‘she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband,’ according to the police report obtained by Fox 10.

The passerby then drove the woman – who was not named – to the Circle K and called 911, at which point the woman identified Gray as her husband.

Police said the woman had multiple visible injuries on her body and that she had said Gray had strangled her at one point, leading to her temporarily losing consciousness.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Upon arriving at their home later, police said that Gray refused to exit the property and barricaded himself inside.

Between the barricade situation and the possible felony domestic violence charge, police called Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations to the scene, AZ Family reported.

Gray barricaded himself inside the house overnight, eventually surrendering himself to authorities without incident at about 7am Monday.

Gray was then arrested and booked into jail.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Gray now faces charges including assault (domestic violence), aggravated assault (strangulation) and disorderly conduct.

Following her hospital discharge, Gray’s wife is being assisted by Goodyear detectives and a victim advocate, AZ Family reports.

Gray isn’t the only Empire cast member facing legal troubles now.

Co-star Jussie Smollett was charged with multiple felonies related to allegedly faking being the victim of a hate crime while living in Chicago in February 2019.

Smollett filed a police report claiming that he had been attacked by two men while walking on the street late at night, who used both racist and homophobic slurs while assaulting him. He then said that they tied a rope around his neck and splashed bleach on him.

