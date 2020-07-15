Actress Mercy Johnson Sings for her Baby as she Embarks on Maternity leave – Video

Popular Nollywood actress, businesswoman and proud mom, Mercy Johnson Okojie has uploaded a video of herself singing for her newborn baby, Divine-Mercy shortly after which she embarked on maternity leave. Mercy Johnson sings for her baby

Mercy Johnson shared the adorable video on her verified Instagram page today July 15, 2020.

In the video, Mercy Johnson could be seen and heard giving her daughter some sweet music vibes while her baby remained calmed, probably a sign she was enjoying and feeling her mother’s vibes.

According to the loved thespian, she hopes to enjoy and have a lovely maternity leave as she wishes to catch up with things she has missed and places she’s never been to after welcoming her newborn baby.

She also appreciated the musical artiste whose song she sang for her baby.

She wrote; “This my holiday ehh, no place wet I never play😜😜maternity leave on point….@adeyinkaalaseyori , this your song is my Fav….🙏🙏🙏I also love to bully my wife @olaide_george 😜😜😜”

Watch video and view pictures below;

