Wife Catches Widow, 62, Begging Husband For Sex In Their House

Two families are now at war in Lagos, Nigeria after a housewife, Mrs. Remi Abimbola, reportedly caught a 62-year old widow, Mrs. Yemisi Onasanya, in her matrimonial home begging her husband, Taiwo, for sex.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Yaba Close off Pipeline, Isheri Olofin area of Lagos, where they reside.

Mrs. Onasanya, who had been married to many husbands before she finally got married to her late husband, did not deny the allegations but explained that she lost her own husband years ago and since then she had been without any man and stays with her grown up children both men and women in the house she built.

The ugly incident has turned the two families into enemies which led to Mrs Onasanya’s grown up son, Kazeem to beat Mrs. Abimbola’s teenage son constantly in order to avenge the embarrassment to his mother.

The alleged assault was reported to the Police at Idimu Division; Kazeem was arrested and detained for interrogation over his conduct.

Narrating what transpired, Mrs. Abimbola said that the fight between the families started when she went out after her children had gone to school and later came back only to meet Mrs. Onasanya with only wrapper tied to her chest inside their house. When Mrs. Onasanya left, she engaged her husband to know why she was in their house while putting on only a wrapper. She said after that day that her family had not experienced peace of mind because of constant attacks from Mrs. Yemisi Onasanya and her children.

She said even at a time, Mrs. Yemisi was pleading with her husband to marry any of her daughters, who had separated from their marriages, since her husband refused to have affairs with her. But Mrs. Yemisi denied all claiming that she was older than Abimbola’s husband.

Mrs. Abimbola said having realised that they wanted to have her husband, she became very vigilant and they started attacking her children which prompted her to report to the Police.

When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Mrs. Yemisi Onasanya, she said she was only going to Mrs.Abimbola’s house as her neighbour before she started behaving strangely accusing her of attempting to snatch her husband, who she said was her junior and then she stopped going there. She denied that she was the person instigating his son, Kazeem, to beat Mrs. Abimbola’s son adding that her son usually insults her in the neighbourhood. Mrs. Yemisi said that she had been pleading with the family for peace to reign while assuring that the assault will not happen again.

When P.M.EXPRESS reporter visited Idimu Police Station, Mrs. Yemisi’s son, Kazeem, was still detained there and may likely be charged before the Court for the assault on Mrs Abimbola’s son, Oluwajobe.

