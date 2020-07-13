Nigeria Naval Officer Cries Out In Viral Video Over Maltreatment – Must Watch

omg ….Nigeria Naval Officer Cries Out In Viral Video Over Maltreatment There has been an outcry in Jos, the plateau state capital, over the maltreatment of one of her indigene, Seaman Haruna Goshit, who is serving in the Nigerian Navy.

Haruna who was assigned as an orderly to one rear Admiral I.O Mohammed narrated his terrible ordeal in the hands of his superior, some of the things he mentioned were Sweeping his house, Accompanying his kids to night clubs, and even paying for goods from his own account many times.

watch the video below

72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)