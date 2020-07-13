Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindzi Mandela Dies At Age 59 – RIP

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died. South Africa‘s Broadcasting Corporation announced that she died at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday, July 13.

Until her death, she was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

Zindzi rose to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast allover the world.

Zindzi Mandela Dies At 59

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Her death was confirmed by her son Bambatha.

He posted a photo of his late mother on Instagram, with the caption:“Lala ngo xolo Madlomo”, which translates to English as “Sleep in peace Madam”.

