Naya Rivera’s desperate dad jumps into California lake where she disappeared without trace

Naya Rivera‘s father has been pictured swimming in Lake Piru in California in a desperate bid to find his daughter’s body.

The Glee star, 33, disappeared on July 8 during a trip to the lake with her young son, Josey.

She has been missing presumed dead since then, after Josey was found in the boat alone, telling police that his mum had gone into the water and not returned.

Her father George is on a desperate mission to bring his daughter’s body home and has been searching the water himself.

In photos captured of the heartbroken father, he can be seen fully clothed as he battles the dingy vegetation-filled water.

After snaps of him emerged online, fans of actress Naya shared their sadness at the tragic situation.

One upset Twitter user typed on the site: “My heart can’t take this I feel so bad so so so bad for her family!! Please God do something for them.”

A second added: “F**k, this is heartbreaking. I hope they’re able to recover her body so the family can get a sense of closure.”

Others echoed, “This is dreadful I really hope she’s found” and “This break my heart omg can you imagine going missing and ur family or dad go out of their way to try their best to find you no matter what I just wanna cry”.

