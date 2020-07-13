Naya Rivera confirmed dead after her body is found in California Lake

Naya Rivera’s body was discovered Monday morning in the Southern California lake where she disappeared while on a boat outing with her 4-year-old son, according to a report.

A body found Monday morning in Lake Piru, about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, was confirmed to be that of the “Glee” actress, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

“The recovery is in progress,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday after renting a pontoon on the lake, something the California native had done several times before.

Her son, Josey, was found aboard the vessel, asleep and wearing a life vest. He told authorities his mom never got back in the boat after the two went swimming.

Divers discovered the body floating around 9:10 a.m. local time while searching for the actress in the northeastern portion of the lake where she was last seen, news station KTLA reported.

Divers and members of law enforcement gather during the search for actress Naya Rivera.“We had boat crews on the lake at first light this morning with divers, and they discovered the body floating,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told the outlet.

Buschow said the body was recovered near a cove, though it’s unclear whether it’s the one captured in a photo she sent a relative shortly before her disappearance.

“This is an area where we have been searching very hard because we believe it was where she was last seen in the water,” Buschow told the outlet.

Buschow said the medical examiner’s office was en route to the site.

“They will examine the body and perform an autopsy at a later time,” Buschow said.

