Khloe Kardashian sparks fresh surgery speculation as she shows off plumped pout

Khloe Kardashian is facing fresh speculation she’s undergone cosmetic surgery after showing off a plumped up pout.

The reality TV star, 36, has baffled her followers in recent weeks with many remarking on her” changing face “.

In a series of pictures posted to Instagram this weekend, Khloe looked noticeable different once again.

Many fans remarked on her lips – suggesting she may have had fillers to plump up her pout.

Some put the changes down to clever lipstick and editing tricks, while others are convinced she’s had more work done.

One tweeted: “A person who continuously undergoes plastic surgery for vanity reasons has something going on.”

Another added: “idk why people hating on Khloé Kardashian. So what if she got surgery? Her Choice not yours.”

A third wrote: “Never be someone on tv especially Khloe who’s had more surgery then her whole family, you look way better then her, you’re beautiful girl.”

One more moaned that Khloe no longer looks like herself any more, writing: “Too bad you wont back off the plastic surgery, you were beautiful before ALL of it.

“If you weren’t so insecure you wouldnt feel the need to keep doing it. the latest pics are terrible….you dont even look like YOU anymore.”

