How Magu used ‘Pastor’ to Launder Funds Abroad

A report by the Presidential Probe Panel has revealed details of how the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, allegedly used a cleric to launder funds abroad. Magu is currently being interrogated by the panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami over allegations of mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets by the commission.

However, a copy of the report in Abuja said one Pastor Emmanuel Omale of Hand of God Prophetic Ministry was used by Magu in laundering the funds.

Omale’s name was uncovered through an investigative report on EFCC’s activities by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and mentioned in the final report of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA).

According to the report, the unknown clergy is alleged to have bought a landed property on behalf of Magu worth N573 million in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Another individual who is helping in laundering funds for the Acting Chairman and who has been referred to in several petitions is one Pastor Emmanuel Omale (Hand of God Prophetic Ministry).

“He is reported to have traveled to Dubai with Mr. Magu and his name was used in purchasing property in Dubai for Mr Magu.

“As an unknown pastor, the NFIU’s report showed huge movement of funds ranging from N573,228,040.41,’’ the report said.

However, efforts had been intensified to expose the real identity of the Pastor with a view to arraigning him for prosecution, if found culpable.

On the Diezani Alison Madueke case, the PCARA Report accused Magu of failure to cooperate with authorities in the United Kingdom to facilitate effective prosecution of the case.

“In the Diezani Alison Madueke case, the Acting Chairman is failing to further cooperate with the UK NCA to enable them charge the Former Minister to court in the UK.

“The Acting Chairman despite his knowledge that Mrs Madueke will not be extradited to Nigeria until after her trial in the UK, has consistently been accusing the UK government on the pages of print and electronic media of not wanting to extradite her to Nigeria,’’ the report maintained.

Magu was also accused of deliberately refusing to provide documentary evidence that would make the office of the nation’s Attorney-General to commence the extradition process of Diezani Madueke.

“This has strained the EFCC relationship with Europe most strategic partner,’’ the report further observed.

Magu is being held at the Police headquarters in Abuja.

He is expected to reappear before the Salami probe panel on Monday, to defend himself against several allegations.

