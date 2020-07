Three guys was nabbed yesterday afternoon at Orita in Igbo Agbowa Owode Ibeshe In Ikorodu Lagos, Nigeria by the people of the community while trying to put sacrifice on the T-Junction, they were beaten to s t u p o r and asked to eat up their sacrifice.

