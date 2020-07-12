Nigeria Police Recruitment 2020 – See How To Apply

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) via it’s online portal announced on Saturday that it has commenced its 2020 recruitment exercise for new officers.

Police spokesman Frank Mba in a statement said the security agency is recruiting qualified persons as constables from July to mid-August.

Interested applicants, according to Mba, must be aged between 17 to 25 years and must possess “a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

“Applicants must be medical, physical, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female,” Mba said.

The police spokesman stated that female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of the recruitment.

He said all recruitment processes are done online and urged applicants to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to complete the online registration form.

Mba noted that applicants that meet the requirements from the online registration would be invited for physical screening at all state commands, including FCT Command, from 24th August 2020 to 30th August 2020.

The police spokesman said the names of successful candidates will be published in national newspapers on 14th September 2020 and other platforms.

Mba advised persons with certain disabilities not to apply. They include “impediment in speech gross malformation of teeth or jaw preventing proper mastication of food, knocked knees, bowlegs, bent knees (knees which cannot be straightened when standing at attention),”

Persons with “deformed hands which cannot perform the full functions of the hand, defective eyesight or squints eyes and amputation of any part of the body” are also advised not to apply for the recruitment exercise.