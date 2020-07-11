Money Rain At Wedding Of The Son Of Nigeria’s AGF, Malami – VIDEO

Below is a recent video footage showing how money were being spread at the wedding of the Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami son in Kano, Nigeria. Abdulaziz Malami, eldest son of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday, July 11, wedded Khadija Danbatta at Alfurqan Mosque, Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

Guests at the wedding ceremony have been seen in a video in clear violation of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directive on social distancing as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Part of the NCDC guidelines forbids social events like weddings where there are more than 20 persons in attendance.

The video of the ceremony published by SaharaReporters on Friday clearly showed more than the stipulated number of persons at that ceremony. Watch video below.

Also, the open spraying of wads of cash at the event violates the Central Bank of Nigeria’s rule, which forbids anyone from abusing the naira by spraying and stepping on them in public.

According to SaharaReporters, Malami had already made arrangements for a sizeable number of private jets to fly dignitaries from Abuja, Kano and Lagos to Kebbi State on Saturday for the second leg of the wedding where more display of opulence and gross disregard for the NCDC guidelines are expected to be showcased. The Nigeria’s chief law officer reportedly bought a N300m mansion in Abuja as a gift to the young couple to help them start their marital journey on a glorious footing.

Abdul Aziz, who graduated from a university in Cyprus in 2018, is known among his circle to lead a flamboyant lifestyle purportedly fuelled by public funds at the disposal of his father, who remains one of the most powerful and influential figures in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

No Social Distance!!

Watch The Video Below,