Meghan Markle says she’s ‘too famous’ to do normal things with son Archie

Meghan Markle claims she’s “too well known” to do normal things with her son Archie, like going to mother and baby classes, it has been claimed.

The duchess is currently living in LA with her husband Prince Harry, having moved there shortly before the coronavirus lockdown was introduced.

But a friend has said Meghan has been unable to do many of the ‘normal’ things she wants to do with her one-year-old son, including going to mum and baby classes.

A friend told the Daily Mail that Meghan would like to attend the sessions a few times a week so Archie can be with other babies and “develop his brain”.

They said: “Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can’t do with adults.”

However they say she doesn’t believe it’s possible as she’s too famous.

They added: “Meghan said she would love to be part of a ‘Mommy and Me’ community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is. She said she’s just too well known to do normal things.”

However, they said the Duchess does take advantage of chatting and meeting people virtually, although it doesn’t have the same benefits as face-to-face meetings.