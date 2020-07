How Dog swallowed 26 golf balls, rubber gloves and wood leaving owner with a $2,500 vet bill

A dog swallowed 26 whole golf balls and rubber gloves while out on walks with his owner.

Neil Taylor, 50, from Westerhope, Newcastle, regularly walks Alfie, his ten-year-old giant schnauzer through a golf course near their home.

But to his surprise Alfie had been eating stray golf balls during their recent walks.

He only found out after Alfie became poorly and then proceeded to vomit up four golf balls in Mr Taylor’s back garden. An X-ray at the vet revealed another 15 golf balls stuck inside his stomach. Vets operated and found another six hiding in his tummy, bringing the total up to 26.

They also removed rubber gloves, a ball of string and multiple bits of wood from the hungry pooch’s stomach.

Mr Taylor, who has owned Alfie since he was a puppy said: ‘When I came home he was passed out in the back garden, and he only came too when I carried him into the house.

‘I only have one dog and he’s like my son. It was a huge relief when we were given the all clear by the vets.’

The operation took place on June 16, and Alfie was home two days later – having incurred a £2,500 bill. ‘He has been recovering well from the operation,’ he said.

‘It’s lovely to have him acting like his normal, playful self again.