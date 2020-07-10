Guess what Usian Bolt and girlfriend named their baby
Olympics legend Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, have revealed the name of their baby daughter … and it may be the most perfect name EVER!!!
Baby Bolt was born in May 17 — but the couple decided to finally go public with the name today while celebrating Kasi’s 31st birthday.
In an emotional birthday IG post to Kasi, Usain wrote … “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.”
“Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.”
33-year-old Bolt and Bennett have been together for about 7 years now … and the sprinter had previously shared his excitement about becoming a #GirlDad.
Congrats!!! And, welcome to the world, Olympia!!
