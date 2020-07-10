Chicago’s Top Criminal Lawyer Pissetzky set to defend Hushpuppi in Court

According to reports US District Court documents revealed that Hushpuppi, retained the Senior Partner at Chicago law firm Pissetzky & Berliner, Pissetzky, to help free him from the financial crimes charges.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a.k.a Hushpuppi has hired Gal Pissetzky, one of the best criminal defence lawyers in the Chicago area to defend him.

Hushpuppi, who was extradited to US from Dubai last week Thursday faces trial in Los Angeles, where his case has been filed before a US District Court in Central District of California.

Chicago therefore appears like a temporary bus stop as he will be transferred soon.

Pissetsky told P.M. News he will handle Hushpuppi’s defence all the way to Los Angeles.

In a text message to P.M.News early Wednesday, he confirmed he is Abbas’s Defence attorney.

“I do represent Mr Abbas”, Pissetzky said. “Most likely I’ll be following the case to LA too”

Hushpuppi appeared to have hired the right attorney.

Mr. Pissetzky is described on the website of his law firm, Pissetzky & Berliner, LLC as a well-respected member of the legal community, who has represented many clients in high-profile cases, and is frequently quoted in the press.

“He regularly appears on TV as the legal consultant/advisor regarding high profile criminal cases”.

Mr. Pissetzky has handled multi-issue complex trials and appeals.

“His practice focuses on defending clients of complex federal and state crimes, such as financial crimes, wire fraud, mail fraud, political corruption, medicare fraud, conspiracy, large-scale drug crimes, murder, attempted murder and other violent crimes, gun offences, sex offences, as well as any criminal forfeiture proceedings that occur as a result of the criminal charges”, the web site said.