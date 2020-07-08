Glo Reduces International Call Tariffs

Globacom has said that it is empowering its customers with low international call tariffs.

The company said in statement emailed by Arinze Anapugars on Tuesday, that it had taken the step to ensure that making calls to acquaintances abroad did not affect the customers’ wallets at this period, when most people could only connect through the telephone.

The statement titled ‘Glo empowers Nigerians with low international call tariffs’ said, “For us in Globacom, we consider the dwindling economic reality that everyone is going through, and ensure that our customers should have the opportunity to talk more at lower tariffs.”

Globacom said subscribers did not need to sign up for any subscription to enjoy the reduction that was as much as 55 per cent in some cases.

Destinations covered by the reduction include United Kingdom, France, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon.

Others include Niger, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire.

The company explained that the percentage of reduction varied among the countries.

punchng