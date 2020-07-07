Multi-level Building Owners To Submit Insurance Certificates In Lagos State

Lagos state enacts Urban Development Law compelling multi-level building owners to submit insurance certificates •New regulations desirable to promote safety – Salako

In the bid to reposition the built environment sector of Lagos State for the speedy attainment of the Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy pillar of the THEMES Agenda, the State Govt has enacted the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development( Amendment) Law 2019.

The law amends in parts the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law Ch.U2 Vol. 10 of Lagos State 2015.

It repealed the Lagos State Model City Development Law Ch. L.48 2015 and amended the Principal Law by replacing Section 48 Subsection(3) of the Law.

With the amendment, an owner of a building above two floors, which is existing and in use prior to the passing of the Law is obligated to submit certificate of Insurance covering the building to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (@LasbcaA) for verification.

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, the new law is desirable to safeguard the physical environment and guarantee the wellbeing and safety of Lagosians.

He assured that his Ministry would guard jealously the religious implementation of the law.

The law may be cited as the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development( Amendment) Law 2019 and it repealed the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law Ch.U2 Vol. 10 of Lagos State 2015.

The law was assented to by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on 23rd June, 2020.