Wizkid Announces Made-In-Lagos, Lists Collabos

For the fourth time, award-winning singer Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has revealed that his third studio album, Made-In-Lagos, would be digitally released on July 16, which is also his birthday. He disclosed this via his Instagram account, Tuesday. While it is skeptical that he would release the project this time, this is the first time he would confirm the collaborations.Wizzy announced that the album would feature artistes such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley (Jamaican), Tems, Starboy Terri, Ella Mai (British), Tay Iwar, Skepta (British Nigerian), Projexx (Jamaican) and H.E.R. (American). He also disclosed his sound production and engineering team to be BlaqJerzee, London, Sarz, Mutay and Juls (British Ghanaian), Dro (American) and Kel P.

Since his 2011 debut breakout album, Superstar, Wizkid has created an impressive continental fan, most of who now identify with the moniker WizkidFc. Since his 2014 self-titled album, Ayo, his endearing fans have waited patiently for six years for another album.

The 29-year-old singer has teased several release dates since February 2018, till date. While tensions grew in December 2019, that the Lagos-born singer would release the project, which is anticipated as an ode to his birthplace, Wizkid instead dropped a 7-track Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed Soundman Volume 1.

Wizkid has, however, praised his forthcoming album to be “the best (compilation project) he has ever made.”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s fifth studio album, dubbed ‘Twice As Tall’, and Davido’s fourth studio album, titled A Better Time are also scheduled for release this month. As at the moment, the three are among the highest streamed artistes in the continent.

All three have also received International recognition, including the American-based Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.