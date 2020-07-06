Top Five US iPhone Games Hit $9.3 Million in Daily Revenue in June

Mobile games continue dominating the video games industry, both in terms of revenue and the number of users.

According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews.com , the five leading iPhone gaming apps in the United States hit $9.3 million in daily revenue in June. With more than $2.7 million in daily profit, Fortnite ranked as the top-grossing iPhone mobile game.

Two Leading iOS Gaming Apps Reached $5.2 Million in Daily Revenue (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Since its release in 2017, the Epic Games` megahit has witnessed a surge in the revenue and the number of players. Statistics show the global player spending of Fornite fans jumped to $44.3 million in April. The popular online battle royal video game also hit 350 million players across the globe as of May.

With $2.42 million in daily revenue last month, Roblox ranked as the second top-grossing iPhone game in the United States, revealed Statista and ThinkGaming data. First released in 2006, the popular kid-friendly creation platform reached more than 290 million downloads and over $1bn in lifetime revenue last year. Statistics show 67% of that amount came from the United States.

Thanks to in-app purchases and microtransactions, the app generated $102.9 million in revenue through player spending in May, a 175% increase year-on-year.

Statistics show that Fortnite and Roblox, as the two leading iPhone gaming apps in the United States, hit over $5.2 million in daily revenue last month.

Candy Crush Saga Hit Over $1.8 Million in Daily Profit

The King’s legendary candy puzzle game ranked third on the list of top-grossing mobile gaming apps in the United States. Statistics show that Candy Crush Saga reached more than $1.8 million in daily profit last month.

With $1.4 million daily revenue in June, Coin Master ranked as the fourth highest-grossing iOS gaming app in the United States. The popular free-to-play mobile game, developed by Israeli studio Moon Active, witnessed a surge in the number of downloads in 2020. Statistics show Coin Master was downloaded more than 2 million times worldwide in March only.

Homescapes closed the list of the five top-grossing iPhone mobile games in the United States, with $840,600 in daily revenue last month.