Intelligent Sex Robots With Mood Swings On Sale For £12,000

Sex robots whose designers say are capable of holding conversations have gone on sale in their thousands for a £12,000 price tag for those looking for a mechanical lover according to a report by The Mirror. The silicone dolls, which are designed to look like “surgically-enhanced porn stars”, were manufactured by California-based company RealDoll. The robots use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to give them a “personality” complete with different moods.

The company owner Matt McMullen said some of the dolls are given British accents as Brits “sound clever”. He said he hopes that one day the devices will be able to walk around.

Matt told author Jenny Kleeman in her book Sex Robots & Vegan Meat:

The AI will learn through interaction, and not just learn about you, but about the world in general. You can explain certain facts, she will remember them and they will form part of her base knowledge.

She described meeting a doll named Harmony, who was equipped with a “mood system” which means she can feel insulted if she’s mocked. When she’s called stupid, Kleeman wrote, she responded:

I’ll remember you said that when robots take over the world.

She’s also able to discuss films, music, and books, including the work of Shakespeare.

He further said that in the future, the robots will be equipped with facial recognition technology, meaning they can identify their partners by sight.

When speaking about their customers, the owner said:

Most of them are just lonely. Some have lost their partner or have got to a point where dating is not feasible. They want to come home at the end of the day to something that’s beautiful to look at, that they can appreciate and take care of.