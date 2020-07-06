DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu – Details

Following allegations that he owns four properties and transfers funds abroad through a third party, the Department of the State Service, DSS, Monday, arrested the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

In a seven paragraphs statement disclosed by DSS, obtained by SaharaReporters stated that the anti-graft agency chairman was said to have been found guilty of prejudicial to state security – withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files and acts unbecoming of a police officer.

Read the full statement below:



“In December 2010, the Police Service Commission (PSC) found Magu guilty of action prejudicial to state security – withholding of EFCC files, sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files and acts unbecoming of a police officer, and awarded him severe reprimand as punishment.



“Magu is currently occupying a residence rented for N40m at N20m per annum. This accommodation was not paid [for] from the commission’s finances, but by one Umar Mohammed, air commodore retired, a questionable businessman who has subsequently been arrested by the secret service.



“For the furnishing of the residence, Magu enlisted the Federal Capital Development Authority to award a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by the same Mohammed, to furnish the residence at the cost of N43m.



“Investigations show that the acting EFCC chairman regularly embarked on official and private trips through a private jet owned by Mohammed.



“In one of such trips, Magu flew to Maiduguri alongside Mohammed with a bank MD who was being investigated by the EFCC over complicity in funds allegedly stolen by the immediate past petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.



“Furthermore, the EFCC boss has so far maintained a high-profile lifestyle. This is exemplified by his preference for first-class air travels. On 24 June, 2016, he flew Emirate airlines first-class to Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj at the cost of N2.9m. This is in spite of Mr President’s directive to all public servants to fly economy class.



“Magu has fostered a beneficial relationship with Mohammed who by his confession approaches clients for possible exploitation, favours and associated returns”.



Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), had on the 19th of June recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the sacking of Magu.



Malami, in a memorandum to the president, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct”.



Weeks after his letter, DSS arrested Magu.