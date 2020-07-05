Vietnam Opens World’s ‘First’ Gold-plated Hotel

The world’s first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel is open for business in Vietnam — and the owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the cramping of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake” hotel costs $200 million to construct with a 24-carat plating across lobbies, an infinity pool and rooms with even cutlery, cups, shower heads and toilet seats receiving the golden treatment. Coffee for the guests comes in a gold cup and bath time is taken in gilded splendour.

A gold-plated infinity pool overlooks the city, while meals at the 25-storey hotel in downtown Hanoi may be mixed with a mysterious “gold substance”. So far, the smattering of customers appear to be delighted with Hanoi’s flashiest new digs.

While expensive for Vietnam, at $250 a night it is not prohibitive for wealthy locals craving a few nights living like Donald Trump, the US President renowned for his love of all things that glitter.

The hotel wants “ordinary people to the super rich… to check-in” both physically and on social media, said Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel.

“Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap,” Duong said.

And the pandemic which has strafed global tourism has not put him off opening, with Vietnam winning praise for its swift lockdown which has contained the coronavirus spread. “For sure next year, we will make money,” he added.