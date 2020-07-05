Regina Daniels: “My husband looked like Farmer when we First Met”

New mother, Regina Daniels has disclosed that her 60-year-old billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, looked like a farmer when she first met with him. The couple got married in April 2019. The actress who welcomed their first child together on June 29 this year, made the disclosure in an interview with The Punch.

My husband looked like farmer when we 1st met – Regina Daniels

In the interview, Regina said she met her husband for the first time when she and some others went on a tour of his house in the village

”The first impression I had when I met him, which I will keep saying is that he looked like a farmer. We actually went on a tour to his house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State,Nigeria) and he was so polite and educative.

He wants one to know about nature and the world in general. He wants one to experience different things, so he was always trying to educate us on that particular visit.”

The actress said her hubby is always pushing her to be a better person.

”Being married to him (Ned Nwoko), I feel free. I can do whatever I want, dress however I like and live my life. He is always pushing me to be a better person. He brings me out there because he wants me to be more exposed. He wants me to see the world in a different way. As a matter of fact, there are so many things I just can’t start to explain.”