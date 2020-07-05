Man Battles NCDC Staff who Came to take him to their Center for Quarantine – Watch Video

A video has surfaced, showing Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, officials battling with a suspected COVID-19 patient who was refusing to go with them to the isolation centre. In the video, two officials of the NCDC dressed in their complete PPE can be seen dragging and carrying the man out of his gates while he cursed them out, shouting that he does not want to go with them.

Turning deaf ears to his request, the officials continued to drag him.

Watch the video below.

Man refuses to go with NCDC staff to be Quarantined🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WN7xdRtvxd — Anon😊 (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 4, 2020