‘Lionel Messi May be Tempted by Man City Offer’ – Details

Brazil legend Rivaldo believes that Barcelona star Lionel Messi could be tempted to make a sensational switch to Manchester City before he finishes his career. Messi is reportedly considering his future after ‘breaking off contract talks’ with the Spanish giants, according to the radio station Cadena Ser.

The 33-year-old Argentine’s contract expires next summer and, not for the first time in his Barcelona career, there is real speculation that he could look to move to pastures new.

Juventus are one of the teams said to be dreaming of landing Messi but former Barcelona star Rivaldo believes Man City will be on the forward’s radar should he make the decision to leave the Camp Nou.

Messi have been linked with a move to the Etihad before, but the club and Pep Guardiola have always distanced themselves from such suggestions, including earlier this season.

“If he is considering leaving the club, then something mustn’t be good in the Barcelona dressing room and perhaps he is tired with all the constant problems that have surrounded the club in the last few months,” Rivaldo told Betfair.