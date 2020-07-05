Kanu Nwankwo praises wife as they celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary

Former Super Eagles captain and retired Nigerian international footballer, Kanu Nwankwo and his beautiful wife Amara are marking their 17 years of marriage today.

Taking to his instagram page to celebrate the special day, he reassured her of his undying love for her.

Sharing the above photo, he wrote;

“17 years strong Happy Anniversary wifey. @amarakanu I love you. You are what your name is Amara Gods gift and I thank God my dream came true.Cheers to an amazing future”.