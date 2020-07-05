Daughter Of Michael Jackson Paris Under Fire For Portraying Jesus As Lesbian In Upcoming Film “Habit”

The daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris has come under heavy criticism for starring in an upcoming film in which she portrays Jesus as a lesbian.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the film follows “a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out; by masquerading as a nun.”

As of Sunday, over 290,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to prevent the distribution of the film. According to the petition, the film is “Christianophobic garbage”.

“A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman,” the petition reads.

“The film “Habit” stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of “lesbian Jesus”. Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”

USATODAY reports that another petition created by a group One Million Moms is also gaining steam with over 74,000 signatures denouncing the film. The group, which “stands against the immorality, violence, vulgarity and profanity the entertainment media,” accused the film of mocking Christianity and ridiculing people of faith.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia on Wednesday tweeted in support of Jackson.

“Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person

In a recently released Facebook Watch series, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn,” Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality. She said she identify as gay and thought she would end up marrying a woman:

“Thought I’d end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men. I say I’m gay ‘cause, yeah, I guess I am, but I don’t – I wouldn’t’ consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women. I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. So, it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants… It’s literally just, like, what are you like as a person.”