Breaking : Kanye West to run for US President in 2020 elections, gets Elon Musk’s support – Details

Washington: American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of United States President Donald Trump, announced on social media that he would run for the US President, elections for which is due to 2020. It was not immediately clear if the famous rapper was serious about vying for the Presidency or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Whatever it is, his announcement is seen as an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3, 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” Kanye West tweeted with an emoji.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West`s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

The rapper has frequently supported US President Donald Trump and said in April this year that he was going to vote for him this fall. “I am not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I am still here!” he said.

West famously visited the Oval Office in October 2018, sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat and saying, “I love this guy right here,” while posing with Trump.

His wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian also visited the White House as an activist pushing for criminal justice reform.

