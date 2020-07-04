N-Power : Three million Candidates Apply for 400,000 job Spaces

N-Power is one of the National Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Over three million applicants have enrolled for about 400,000 job spaces in the third batch of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme.

The candidates applied for the programme through the online portal of the N-Power scheme which was opened for applications on June 26, 2020.

N-Power is one of the National Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said on Friday that it was carrying out the transitioning of independent monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other NSIPs.

The Federal Government, through the N-Power office, had stated that it would absorb 400,000 applicants as Batch C beneficiaries.

The humanitarian ministry’s Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Iliya, said, “Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on June 26, 2020 and has received over three million applications since the portal opened.

“The application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths access to the programme.”

The NSIP was inaugurated by the government in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of social interventions.