Shippers’ council plans storage charges removal on export

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has suggested that export cargoes should not attract storage charges and should be accelerated through the terminals.

It also declared the NSC’s resolve to ensure that all terminals’ processes were fully automated and integrated with other port service providers and users before the year runs out.

The council’s Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, made the declaration when he received the newly-appointed Country Manager of APM Terminals, Klaus Laursen, in his office in Lagos.

He told Laursen that current economic realities showed that exports were priority and must be treated as such.

Bello, according to a statement issued in Abuja by the Head, Public Relations, NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, commended APMT for its acquisition of a new cargo handling equipment, but expressed concern about the congestion at the terminals.

Responding, Laursen said congestion at the terminal was due to freight forwarders not coming to clear their containers.

punch