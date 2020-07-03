New York Judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Trump’s Niece

A New York court ruled a publisher can release President Donald Trump‘s niece’s tell-all memoir about the US first family.

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is due for publication on 28 July.

Wednesday’s ruling reverses a lower court’s decision to award a restraining order to Ms Trump’s uncle.

But the book may yet not be published due to a confidentiality agreement.

Ms Trump is still bound by an agreement she signed in 2001 after an argument about a family inheritance. It was put in place to protect the family’s privacy, the New York Times said.

But the judge on Wednesday said the agreement could have altered by the fact that Donald Trump has since become president.

It was concluded that the book’s publishers, Simon & Schulster, could not be bound by the confidentiality agreement, allowing them to continue to prepare for the book’s release.

The publisher said in a statement: “We support Mary L Trump’s right to tell her story in Too Much and Never Enough, a work of great interest and importance to the national discourse that fully deserves to be published for the benefit of the American public.”

A hearing is scheduled for 10 July to discuss the confidentiality agreement.

Ms Trump, 55, is the daughter of President Trump’s elder brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981.

The book claims to reveal “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse”.

Earlier this month, President Trump said that his niece was violating her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by writing a book.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” he told Axios, referring to a 20-year legal document she reportedly signed in 2001 following a dispute over her father’s estate after his death.

Mr Trump called the NDA a “very powerful one” that “covers everything”.