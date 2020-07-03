Kylie Jenner loses her spot at the top of instagram rich list to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Kylie Jenner is no longer the top earning celebrity on Instagram. The world’s leading Instagram scheduling tool has released it’s annual Instagram rich list – and it’s bad news for youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

22-year-old Kylie has been bumped off the top spot by none other that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who boasts 188 million followers on the site.

It’s the first time Dwayne has topped the list, after earnings for his posts have rocketed by 15 per cent on the site since 2019, according to Hopper HQ.

The former wrestler and Fast and Furious actor can now command more than $1million for his uploads.

While the amount Kylie rakes in is said to have dwindled by 22 per cent over the last year.

It’s the first time in four years that a Kardashian or Jenner has not dominated the list.

The news comes just after Kylie was unceremoniously stripped of her billionaire status in a takedown by Forbes magazine.