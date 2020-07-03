Kim Kardashian switches up her style as she spots red hair

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans by dying her signature raven locks a deep shade of red. The 39-year old reality star and business woman debuted her striking new look on Instagram as she asked fans: “You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?”

To show off her cherry locks to maximum, Kim posed up for a string of photos and videos with her transformed tresses pulled back into a bun with two loose strands falling in front of her cheeks.

After Kim documented her latest look, her hair stylist Chris Appleton then shared yet more photos on his own Instagram page – with a very sassy caption.

“Red head. It’s NOT a wig before you start with that s**t,” fired Chris.

The blunt post went down a treat with Kim who quickly liked it and responded ‘haha’ in the comments.

To which a fan then told her: “I’m sure it will be black again next week. You always do that! Lol.”

Kim, who joined the elite rank of billionaires this week, is not the only one of her sisters to undergo an image overhaul after being reunited with her glam squad after the Los Angeles lockdown came to an end this month.